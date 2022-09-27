Sagar: 36 projects under Smart City completed

Sagar Smart City CEO Rahul Singh Rajput |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 36 project works out of more than 74 under Sagar Smart City proposal have been completed under direction of Smart City CEO Rahul Singh Rajput.

Rajput assumed the charge of Smart City CEO in March 2018 and his tenure is slated to end in September 2022. During his tenure, he garnered accolades and bagged eight awards for his work in Sagar district.

Some of the projects in which Rajput lent his contribution were the construction of an ICC building, Integrated Control and Command Centre, installation of Integrated Traffic Management System for smooth mobility, laying of selfie points, installation of direction indicators, re-construction of road leading to Sagar University etc.