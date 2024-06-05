SAFFRONISED MP: BJP Dusts State, Shivraj, Shankar Create Records, Congress Fails To Open Account First Time After Independence

The party got the biggest victory in Indore, where its candidate Shankar Lalwani won by a margin of 11,75,092 votes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may not have been able to get majority in the country on its own, but the party has dusted the state.

It has won all the 29 seats. It has happened for the first time that the BJP has won 29 seats. In 1984, after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Congress won all the 40 seats in undivided MP. After the formation of MP as a separate state, the Congress has failed to open its account for the first time.

The party got the biggest victory in Indore, where its candidate Shankar Lalwani won by a margin of 11, 75, 092 votes. Next to Lalwani, it was NOTA that the voters preferred. The number of NOTA votes was 2, 18,674. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also created a record of sort by defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Pratapbhanu Sharma by a margin of 8, 21,408 votes.

Chhindwara, the only seat that the Congress won in 2019, went to the BJP this time. BJPís Vivek Sahu defeated Congressís Nakul Nath by a margin of over 1,00,000 votes. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia won by a margin of over 5,00,000 votes. On the other hand, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh again lost an election.

Singh, who lost the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bhopal, lost the election from Rajgarh this year. BJP's Rodmal Nagar defeated Singh by a margin of over 1.40 lakh.

Shivraj, Scindia, VD may Be inducted into Union Cabinet, New leadership of MP may be seen at the Centre

As the NDA may form a government at the Centre, there are talks about the MPs from the state who are likely to get berths in the Union Cabinet.

The name of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who remained on the second position in terms of victory margin in the country, is doing the rounds for a cabinet berth in the Union Government.

Apart from Chouhan, the names of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scinand and president of BJP's state unit VD Sharma are also doing the rounds for cabinet berths. Besides Scindia, Veerendra Kumar and Faggan Kulaste are ministers in the Modi-led Union Cabinet. Rajya Sabha member Sumer Singh Solanki may also get a cabinet berth. Both Veerendra Kumar and Kulaste may not get a berth this time.

Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel, who were ministers in the Union Government, have been sent to the state. Before this, there were five MPs from the state who were ministers in the Modi-led government. The number of ministers from the state may be reduced this time.

Modi likes Shivraj who has also the backing of some prominent leaders of the RSS. Sharma can be inducted into the ministry on the grounds of the RSS support he enjoys. Likewise, Solanki, also associated with the Sangh, may get the benefits.

Scindia clinches resounding victory in Guna-Shivpuri LS seat, by 5.4L votes

Guna-Shivpuri: In a decisive victory, BJP's JyotiradityaScindia has won the Guna-Shivpuri Lok Sabha seat, defeating Congress candidate Rao Yadavendra Singh Yadav by a significant margin of 5,40,929 votes. The counting of votes, was conducted at the district headquarters of Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashoknagar.

The Guna-Shivpuri constituency saw 17 candidates vying for the seat, with the main competition between union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from the BJP and Rao Yadavendra Singh Yadav from Congress. Supporters of Scindia celebrated his victory by putting up congratulatory posters across the constituency.

The BJP has held the Guna-Shivpuri seat since 2019, a significant shift from the long-standing dominance of Congress. In the previous election, BJP's Dr KP Yadav had defeated the then-Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia by 1,25,000 votes. This election further solidified the BJP's stronghold in the region with Scindia's overwhelming win. The results reflect a continued trend of BJP's growing influence in areas traditionally dominated by Congress, marking a significant political shift in Madhya Pradesh.

FINAL TALLY

JYOTIRADITYA MSCINDIA (BJP)- 9,23,302

YADVENDRA RAO DESHRAJ SINGH (Cong)- 3,82,373

Margin- 5,40,929

11 MPs elected for first time

Out of 29 seats, 11 candidates contested the Lok Sabha election for the first time. They are Alok Sharma (Bhopal), Darshan Singh Choudhary (Hoshangabad), Lata Wankhede (Sagar), Anita Singh Chouhan (Ratlam), Bharti Pardhi (Balaghat), Ashish Dubey (Jabalpur), Bharat Singh Kushwaha (Gwalior), Shivmangal Singh Tomar (Morena), Vivek Sahu (Chhindwara), and Rahul Lodhi (Damoh).

Alok wins Bhopal seat with over 5 lakh votes

BJP candidate from Bhopal Alok Sharma defeated his rival Arun Shrivastava by a margin of 5, 01, 499 votes. Once, Sharma was the Mayor of Bhopal. Sharma who lost the assembly election twice from Bhopal North assembly constituency reached the Lok Sabha.