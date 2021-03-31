Ruckus over Madhya Pradesh's coal block: Opposition barking up the wrong tree, says Goa minister

Panaji/Bhopal: A day after the Opposition stalled the question hour in the Goa legislative Assembly over the allocation of a coal block, Goa state industries minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said they were "barking up the wrong tree".

The allegations of corruption levelled against the state government are "baseless", as the coal block is yet to be allotted to any company. The Central government has allocated a coal block in Madhya Pradesh to Goa.

The Opposition in Goa on Tuesday stalled the question hour and alleged that state government was involved in Rs 1,000 crore coal block scam and had roped in a tainted company as a consultant for the project.

Responding to the allegations, Rane told reporters that the consultant chosen for the project has worked with 20 public sector undertakings in the past and has experience in coal blocks.