RTE Admission Deadline Extended To April 25 After Complaints From Parents In MP; Private Schools Directed To Act Promptly On Allotments |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department has extended the deadline for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act after several parents failed to complete the process within the stipulated time despite securing seats for their children.

Admissions for children from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in private unaided schools were allotted through an online lottery on April 2.

Parents were initially asked to complete admissions between April 3 and April 15. While most beneficiaries secured admission during this period, authorities received complaints from parents who could not do so for various reasons. As a result, the department has now extended the last date for admission in the first phase to April 25.

Officials have also been directed to act promptly on complaints where schools refuse admission despite allotment. Block Resource Coordinators and District Project Coordinators have been asked to ensure compliance and facilitate admissions.