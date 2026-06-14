RPF Arrests Absconding Accused, Though They Alerted Names, Addresses, And Appearances | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Bhopal Division, West Central Railway, arrested criminals who were absconding for a long time despite non-bailable warrants issued to them.

Initial difficulties arose in executing the non-bailable warrant against the accused, Pappu alias Munna, registered in a criminal case at RPF Post Bhopal due to his changed physical appearance.

He was absconding since 2025. The RPF released this information on Sunday.

Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) provided the accused's latest photograph and criminal record, enabling identification.

Based on local intelligence and field verification, the accused was arrested on April 21, 2026, from Chandra Dhaba in Balampur, located in the Sukhi Sevania area in Bhopal.

Similarly, accused Abid Ali, who was absconding since 2022, was found to have an outdated address in RPF records.

The ICJS provided the accused's updated address; following verification with the assistance of local police, the accused was arrested from his current residence on April 2, 2026.

Mohammad Khalid, an accused wanted in connection with a crime from 2016, had adopted a new name to conceal his identity.

Based on records available in the ICJS, father's name details, photo matching, and field investigations, it was established that the individual using the new alias was indeed the wanted accused.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested and produced before the Railway Court in Bhopal on April 9, 2026.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Dr Abhishek said, ICJS acts as an effective force multiplier within the modern law enforcement framework.

The system offers effective solutions to traditional challenges such as changes in physical appearance, address, or name and renders the judicial process more efficient, transparent, and result-oriented.