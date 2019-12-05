Row over ex-CM Arjun Singh's statue, HC gives one week to MP govt to file compliance report

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed state government to file a reply within a week on the compliance of Supreme Court directives in respect to installation of a life-sized statue of former chief minister late Arjun Singh at a busy road trisection in state capital.

Greeshm Jain, a lawyer, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL), claiming the installation of Singh's statue violated a 2013 Supreme Court order restraining civic authorities from installing a statue or erecting any other structure on roads or pavements.

Advocate general Shashank Shekhar told the HC the state government will comply with the Supreme Courts directives and file a report next week in this regard.

A controversy erupted last month after a life-size statue of Singh, a former chief minister, was installed at New Market near Nanke Petrol pump, where there was a bust of legendary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad earlier. Azad's bust had been removed some years ago to carry out road expansion work, and later re-installed at a nearby spot in the state capital.

The apex court in 2013 had restrained all the state governments and Union Territories from granting permission to to install any statue or erect any structure on public roads, pavements and sideways and other public utility places. The order was passed by a bench comprising justices RM Lodha and SJ Mukhopadhaya. The bench had clarified that "this would not apply for installation of traffic utility structures like street lights etc.