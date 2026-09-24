Rewa News: 'Hume Inn Darindo Se Suraksha Chahye...' Hindu Women Allege Stalking, Forced Conversion To Islam

Rewa stalking case: A case of alleged harassment, stalking, and forced religious conversion has been reported from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. A group of women approached the Amahiya Police Station and filed a complaint against a man identified as Saif Pathan, alleging repeated harassment and intimidation.

The incident gained attention after a video of the women’s complaint circulated widely on social media. One of the complainants alleged that the accused had been following her for the past 15–20 days. She claimed that since his office is located near her workplace, he used the proximity to follow her to the parking area, washroom and other places.

🚨 Disturbing allegations from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh



Several women have come forward before the media, alleging that a man identified as Saif Pathan has been repeatedly harassing and threatening them.



One woman alleges that he forcibly entered her office, vandalised it and… pic.twitter.com/9ZlNqegQ8d — The Desh Brief (@TheDeshBrief) September 24, 2026

The woman alleged that on September 15, the accused entered her office, damaged property, and made abusive remarks. She further accused him of pressuring her for marriage and allegedly asking her to convert to Islam.

SHOCKING! Six Hindu women in Rewa have approached the police, alleging continuous STALKING and HARASSMENT by SAIF PATHAN.



According to the complainants, the accused pursued them over several days and pressured them to CONVERT, despite their repeated objections. pic.twitter.com/nwoYZKb2pH — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 21, 2026

Speaking to the media, the woman said, “Saif Pathan naam ka ek yuvak hai. Mera peecha karta hai, aur usne sari haddein paar kar di. Wo mere office aa gaya, tod-fod ki. Wo mujhse zabardasti shaadi karne aur dharm badalne ke liye pressure bana raha tha.” (A youth named Saif Pathan has been stalking me since last few weeks. He is forcing me to change my religion and marry him, insisting that he will treat me like a queen if I agree to his conditions.)

She further alleged that the accused had some associates, but claimed he was the main person involved. The women have demanded strict action from the police and sought protection, stating that they want safety from such alleged harassment. "hume aisae darindo se surakhsa chahye," she pleaded.

The allegations in the complaint are claims made by the complainants; the matter remains subject to police investigation and legal proceedings.