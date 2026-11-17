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Rewa Teacher Death Case: A government school teacher allegedly shot himself dead in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Tuesday morning. He reportedly shot himself in the head and died on the spot. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Vishwavidyalaya police station in Rewa.

Preliminary investigations suggested that a family dispute may have led to the incident. Police reached the spot upon receiving information, inspected the scene, and launched an investigation into the Rewa teacher death case.

Rewa Teacher Death: Wife Rushes From Kitchen After Hearing Gunshot

The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Subhash Tiwari, a resident of Ward No. 1. He was employed at a government school in Tikar. The incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am and 11 am. Tiwari was alone in a room while his wife was busy with household chores in the kitchen.

Suddenly, a gunshot was heard. When family members rushed into the room, they found Tiwari lying on his back in a pool of blood, with a pistol resting on his chest.

No Suicide Note Recovered

No suicide note was recovered from the scene. A forensic team collected relevant evidence for examination, and fingerprints will be analysed as part of the investigation.

Prima Facie Suicide Case: Police

The police said the incident appeared to be a case of suicide, prima facie. Family members also indicated that domestic issues may have driven Tiwari to take the extreme step, although they declined to provide further details.