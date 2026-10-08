Review DPC: Nine Police Promotions Cancelled, 13 Others Approved Across Madhya Pradesh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the large number of transfers carried out in the state police department last month, fresh orders regarding promotions and reversions are now being issued based on a review Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting. The promotions of nine police personnel have been cancelled, while 13 others have been promoted following the review.

According to the list issued by the Police Headquarters (PHQ), the promotions of seven clerical constables, Harishankar Hariya, Suraj Rajak, Noorjahan Khan, Jyoti Mhaske, Omprakash Bansode, Reema Sharma and Narendra Ahirwar, to the rank of head constable were cancelled due to a lack of vacancies.

Additionally, the promotions of Vinay Aathiya and Ajit Kumar Singh were cancelled. They were reverted from the rank of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) (clerical) to their previous ranks of constable and head constable, respectively.

After the promotion list was released recently, the PHQ received over 6,000 complaints. These complaints highlighted several instances where ineligible individuals had made it onto the promotion list. The promotions of some employees were cancelled due to issues such as departmental inquiries, involvement in serious crimes, ineligibility, seniority disputes and service tenure concerns.

Under the process, promotion orders are issued for eligible officers and staff members who had previously missed out on promotion, whereas some who received incorrect promotions are demoted.

13 personnel move up the ranks

The PHQ has promoted Kavita Sen, Shivani Tomar, Pooja Parihar and Kapil Patel from the rank of constable (clerical) to ASI (clerical). Additionally, Sushila Mishra, Mitrabinda Sisodia, Sangeeta Raikwar, Brijpal Singh, Prafull Mitange, Lokesh Thakur, Rajkumar Ahirwar, Dhirendra Singh and Sapna were promoted from constable to head constable (clerical).