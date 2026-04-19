Retail Boom: Akshaya Tritiya Likely To Generate Business Worth ₹1,500 Crore In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Akshaya Tritiya 2026 is likely to generate business worth Rs1,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh while in Bhopal, it is expected to be worth Rs500 crore, according to traders’ associations. As it is the wedding season, the yellow metal is considered auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya.

Bhupendra Jain, national organising secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), stated that this year, gold prices have surged from approximately Rs1 lakh per 10 grams last year to nearly Rs1.58 lakh, while silver has skyrocketed from Rs85,000 per kilogram to a historic high of Rs2.5 lakh per kilogram.

Jain said that this sharp escalation in prices has triggered a shift in consumer behaviour. Despite the high costs, demand has not waned; rather, purchasing decisions are now being made more thoughtfully and with a greater focus on value.

While trade is rising due to price appreciation, actual consumption is on the decline. This is precisely why there is a heightened demand in the market this year for lightweight jewellery and small-denomination coins.

Shops in New Market to remain open today

Meanwhile, all shops in New Market will remain open on Monday. Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) general secretary Ajay Devnani said, “All shops will remain open in New Market even though it is Monday, which is a holiday from the market point of view.

Greater emphasis is being placed on lightweight jewellery, designs suitable for daily wear, and silver and diamond products. Additionally, efforts are being made to engage customers through attractive offers such as waivers on making charges and the availability of small gold coins.”