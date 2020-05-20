Remaining exams of MP Board Class XII from June 9

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will conduct remaining examinations for Class XII from June 9 and will be held in two shifts.

The MP Board has instructed that all students should wear mask and adhere to social distancing norms. Parents have been entrusted with the responsibility to make the children aware of all preventive measures to be adopted for COVID-19 and that their child is not ill.

Board exams for students of Class XII will be held in two shifts. First shift will start from 9 am and the second shift from 2 pm. On June 9- exam for higher mathematics and geography will be held. Exam for last paper will be held on June 15.

The state board has categorically said that exams will continue according to the time table even if a holiday is announced at local level. Any change, if required, in exam schedule, will be done only by the board only.

Teachers on duty have been instructed to implement the rules very strictly. Students have been asked to remain present half an hour before scheduled time. Entry of the student will be stopped in the examination hall 15 minutes before the scheduled time.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has already announced that no exams will be held for students of Class X and they will be promoted to next class. Nevertheless their mark sheets will be stamped with ‘Promoted owing to safety from COVID-19.’