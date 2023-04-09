‘Regulating OTT content fine, but viewers best censor’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Those associated with the entertainment industry from Madhya Pradesh say that if the government wants, it can establish a mechanism for censoring OTT content, just like Censor Board. They, however, say that it is the viewer who can be the best censor. Some of them are also of the view that there is no fixed definition of vulgarity and nudity. ‘What is vulgar to you, may be art for me,’ they say.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that the state government will take action on ‘Objectionable Web Series’ at a religious event in the city on Saturday. Free Press spoke to some filmmakers, directors and actors in the state to know their views on it.

Excerpts:

‘Govt should make policy’

There is a censor board for films. Government can make a policy if they feel that it is needed. Every person has their own taste; and they write scripts and shoot according to that. So, we can’t debate on it. Also, every person has their own temperament and morality whether they are filmmakers or audiences. They can see things as per their choice.

Rumi Jaffery, writer and film director

‘Government should censor OTT content’

Besides nudity and vulgarity, violence has increased a lot. Many ways of torturing people are being shown in web series. It is very dangerous, especially for children. So, it is very important that the government censor OTT content like censor board for films, otherwise it may harm society. The people from OTT are also saying that they don’t want content which is baseless and meaningless that harms society.

- Govind Namdev, film and TV actor

‘It is impossible’

I think it is impossible. How many platforms can we ban? The Central government has already imposed restrictions on OTT. And they have enough calibre for this. There is no need for interference from the state government. How will we define nudity and violence? If we talk about violence, then it is going on from Lord Rama’s era. We will have to tell what is wrong and right.

- Vikram Mastal, TV and film actor

‘Viewers the best censor’

It is true there is a lot of vulgarity is being shown now-a-days. We can't see such stuff with family. But at the same time how can we ban it internationally? I think it is not possible. It is the viewer who can be the best censor. If we don’t want to watch something, nobody can make us do it.

Saroj Sharma, theatre and film actor