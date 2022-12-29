'Reel life also affects real life, filmmakers should keep this in mind,' says Narottam Mishra on 'Pathaan'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has finally reacted to the ongoing controversy around the song 'Besharam Rang' from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra in the matter said, “the decision of the Censor Board is commendable. When this matter came before me, I had said that it is a malicious attempt to hurt the sentiments of the majority class with a tainted mindset. Reel life also affects real life; producers, directors, and artists should keep this in mind.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a report in India Today, the makers of 'Pathaan' recently submitted the film to the CBFC examination committee for certification.

Post-screening the film, the committee asked the makers to implement several changes, including songs.

The film certification body also asked the makers to present the revised version to them before the film hits theaters.