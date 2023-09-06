Ravunni Depicts Problems Due To Debt, Usury In Life | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Play, Ravunni, depicting the problems arising out of debt and usury in life was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Tuesday.

Directed by Kumaradas TN, the play was written by Malayalam playwright PM Taj in 1980s. It was the final performance of the students of the first batch of Tagore National School of Drama.

The play revolves around a protagonist Ravunni who takes a loan by keeping his land, but the landlord traps him in debt by usurping his land. After this, facing difficulties, Ravunni decides that he will now take a lot of debt for the rest of his life.

He starts supporting himself by taking loans. He even teaches his son to take loans. Distressed by the debts, his daughter-in-law commits suicide. On the other hand, the troubled son goes to jail after killing the lender.

The phase of troubles does not stop here. Ravunni brings up his granddaughter well. But the young man whom his granddaughter is in love with also takes out loan and mortgages his girlfriend (Ravunni's granddaughter).

