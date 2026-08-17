Rani Kamlapati-Rewa Vande Bharat Express To Operate With 16 Coaches Instead Of 8 For 75 Days

Rani Kamalapati-Rewa Vande Bharat Express To Operate With 16 Coaches Instead Of 8 For 75 Days | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The railway administration has temporarily modified the rake composition of the Rewa-Rani Kamalapati-Rewa Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 20174/20173), operated by West Central Railway, for a period of 75 days.

The arrangement will significantly increase the number of available seats, enabling more passengers to secure reservations during the festive season and making the journey more convenient and comfortable.

Vande Bharat Express routes connecting Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is connected by several Vande Bharat Express services, linking key destinations such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Khajuraho with economic centres, religious destinations and neighbouring states.

Key routes include:

Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi)

Connects Bhopal, Gwalior and Agra with the national capital.

Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Rewa

Links the Vindhya region with the state capital, passing through important stations such as Itarsi, Jabalpur and Satna.

Indore-Nagpur

Connects western Madhya Pradesh, including Indore and Ujjain, with Bhopal and Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Khajuraho-Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi)

Provides direct connectivity between the heritage destination of Khajuraho and New Delhi.

Khajuraho-Banaras (Varanasi)

Connects major heritage and pilgrimage destinations across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.