Ram Temple Coming Up, Article 370 Removed, PoK To Be Regained: Prahlad

Ganj Basoda/Gyaraspur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State Prahlad Patel has said Ram Temple is coming up in Ayodhya and idol of Ramlala will be installed on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dealt a severe blow toterrorism in Kashmir by removing Article 370, but the Pak-occupied Kashmir has yet to be regained, Patel said at a public meeting on Friday.

He addressed public meetings in Gyaraspur and Ganj Basoda in support of BJP candidate Harisingh Raghuwanshi Badda.

When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, he launched Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, and, as a result, every village had roads.

Congress does the dynastic politics and contests an election on it, but they do not have the guts to debate on development issues, he said.

They are even opposed to Ram, but every Indian utters the name of Ram from birth till death, he said.

In Gyaraspur, he said the Central Government had launched Jal Jeevan Mission through which every house in rural areas was getting water.

He urged people to vote for the BJP candidate. BJP’s district unit president Rakesh Singh Jadaun, party candidate Harisingh Raghuwanshi and a large number of leaders were present at the meeting.

