Rajya Shiksha Kendra Issues Notices To DPCS Over Poor UDISE Progress In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) has issued show-cause notices to district project coordinators (DPCs) over the failure to complete student enrolment and mapping under the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), warning that the state's position has been tarnished at the senior level because of low and stagnant progress.

The notices, issued on Oct 16, point out that 100% enrolment of students, including those under the drop box category, was to be completed by Aug 31, 2026. However, the department has found that districts have failed to complete the required entries, leaving a substantial number of students yet to be mapped and recorded in the system.

The RSK- state education centre - department has termed the lapses serious negligence of official duties and disregard of directions issued by senior authorities. The notice states that the conduct is in contravention of rules and amounts to misconduct, asking the officials concerned to submit their explanations within seven days of receiving the notice. Failure to respond could lead to unilateral action.

The latest UDISE status report, dated Oct 16, shows that 8,31,375 students remain pending in the transition data for Classes 1 to 12, while 8,45,522 students are listed under the drop box category. The two-day progress figures, comparing Oct 14 and Oct 16, show that the state has made progress in clearing pending entries, but the remaining workload is substantial. The figures also indicate gaps in school, student and teacher profiles, suggesting that the exercise extends beyond enrolment alone.

Student profiles remain a major backlog

The report also shows a large backlog in student profile completion. Against a total of 1,47,90,941 students in the profile module, 83,18,409 profiles had been completed, while 64,72,532 remained pending in the status report. The report records progress of 6,84,374 entries over two days.

School-profile completion stood at 88,121 out of 1,20,464 schools, leaving 32,343 pending. Teacher-profile completion stood at 56,011 out of 1,20,464 schools in the module, with 64,453 pending. The report records progress of 8,515 school-profile entries and 17,888 teacher-profile entries in the two-day period.

The figures underline that districts must complete not only student mapping and enrolment transitions but also the associated school and teacher records.

UDISE data entry faster this year, says secretary

School Education Department secretary Sanjay Goyal said that progress in UDISE data entry had improved this year compared with the previous year. He said the data entry process was usually slow in the initial months every year, but this year, officials had entered data at a much faster pace. He added that the process would continue until December. Show-cause notices were issued to ensure that officials completed the data entry work on time.