Rajnath, Birla, Yogi Participate In Terahvi Of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mother In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Politicians from different parts of the country arrived in Bhopal to attend the 13th-day after death rituals (Terahvin) of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother, Kashibai, on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnudev Sai, Haryana CM Nayab Saini, Deputy Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao, minister Ramvichar Netam, BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president Nagendran, MP assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, ministers of the state cabinet Vishvas Sarang, Karan Singh Verma, Tulsi Silawat, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Aidal Singh Kansana, and others were in the state capital to take part in the post-funeral function of Chouhan's mother.

She passed away on October 30. After her death, prominent politicians from different parts of the country visited Chouhan's residence in Bhopal.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Attend Condolence Ceremony Of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mother In Bhopal

Senior political leaders from across the country arrived in Bhopal on Thursday to attend the Trayodashi ritual of Kashibai, mother of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The ceremony was held at Vrindavan Garden on Narmadapuram Road, where several prominent leaders met Chouhan and offered their condolences to the bereaved family.