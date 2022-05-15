Rajgarh: Higher Education Minister inaugurates works worth Rs 27 crore

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): During the two-day tour of Rajgarh the State Government's Higher Education Minister and Rajgarh District In-charge Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, on the second day, performed Bhoomipujan of 100 developmental works of around Rs 27 crore in Khilchipur-Jirapur assembly constituency Saturday.

The works include construction of 3 new ponds and restoration of old ones, construction work of Sub-Divisional Officer Revenue Office Khilchipur, 15 Anganwadi centers building construction works, 7 gaushalas, road and drain construction works and Gagorni barrage construction work by the Water Resources Department.

Minister Yadav said that in the scorching heat, the citizens of the area are conscious of solving their own and the problems of their area, it is commendable. Together, everyone should be determined to solve whatever problem is there in the village, locality or panchayat.

Issues which could be redressed on the spot were addressed and instructions were given to the district administration to abrogate them from their level and present the list in the meeting which could not be resolved.

He told the villagers that no eligible person would be left out of the ‘Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna’. He said that irrigation facilities would be provided to all equally and electricity problems will be resolved by organizing camps. Along with this, he also directed to provide training to the unemployed to connect the unemployed with self-employment.

Prior to this, he inaugurated the work of pond construction work woth Rs 291.7 lakh in Rampuria and Rs 326.01 lakh in Naihera.

He also informed about the new provisions of Ladli Laxmi Yojana and said that the government will bring the benefits of each scheme to the lowest level. The government of the state stands with every person of the state.

