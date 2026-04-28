Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi’s Life To Be In School Syllabus, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The works and life of Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi will be taught in schools and a Lok will be established in Heerapur, chief minister Mohan Yadav said while addressing Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi Shaurya Yatra on Jamboree Grounds here on Tuesday.

“British were so powerful that it was often said the sun never sets in their empire but Raja Hirdeshah fought against them. Not only Raja but his entire family opposed the British,” he said. “Koi mai ka lal aarakshan rok nahi sakta. (No one can dare to stop reservation) It is needed till equality comes in society,” former chief minister Uma Bharti said.

Uma Bharti |

“Reservation is essential for achieving social equality in the country. Caste-based divisions and economic disparities continue to shape Indian society. Until the family members of the President, Prime Minister and Chief Justice study together in government schools, no one can take away reservation,” she added. She further said, “The country fought a long battle for independence. Now, a third battle must be fought for equality.”

She referred to her resignation in Uttar Pradesh during Ram Janmabhoomi movement and her decision to quit office in Madhya Pradesh to uphold the dignity of the national flag. Minister Prahlad Patel said, “We are undoubtedly courageous and brave. We must determine the path along which we wish to move forward.”

He said people who aspired to achieve significant goal must exercise patience and that merely having a few MLAs or ministers accomplished nothing in itself. “Descendants of those who fought for independence are landless today. Neither society has paid attention to this issue nor have governments given it serious consideration,” Patel said.

State Lodhi-Lodha Mahasabha president Jalam Singh Patel raised concerns about the condition of erstwhile royal families and said they faced neglect.