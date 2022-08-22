Rain woes in Bhopal, 500 people shifted to safer places in district

Boat was used to evacuate stranded people from waterlogg Mahamai's Bagh Colony near Bhopal Railway Station on Monday | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 500 people were evacuated from flooded areas and shifted to safer places in the district, On Monday, the Fire Brigade staff took immediate action on receiving information about 07 persons being trapped on Samardha bridge and 20 to 25 persons trapped in Indus Empire Colony in Shahpura and rescued them.

SDM Bairasia Shri Jain said that 200 stranded people have been rescued from the village Jamuniya of Berasia. SDM Kolar Kshitij Sharma said that 210 people were shifted from Samardha, Damkheda and Bavdia Kala. SDM HuzurAkash Srivastava said that due to waterlogging in some areas more than 100 people were shifted to other locations.A team is being sent for rescue and relief work. All relief teams have been put on alert. Collector Avinash Lavania visited the main disaster control room of the corporation located at Fatehgarh and looked into the complaints and the action being taken on them. The officials of all the departments of the district have been instructed to remain on alert for next 24 hours. All SDMs and Revenue Officers have been instructed to stay in the field and on getting information, have been ordered to do disaster relief work immediately. The Chief Medical and Health Officer of the district has also been asked to be ready with all necessary medicines to the health staff in all the hospitals.

