Rain likely in Gwalior-Chambal division of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Gwalior-Chambal division may witness rain activities in next 24 hours. However, weather will remain dry in other parts of the state. This slight change weather is due to Western Disturbance (WD). Dust storm associated with rain and thundershower may occur in witness some other parts of the state.

According to the meteorological department, a western disturbance is over Jammu & Kashmir. An induced cyclonic circulation is over northwest Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Punjab and Haryana. A cyclonic circulation is over Bihar and a trough is extending from cyclonic circulation over north-western Rajasthan and Haryana to Bihar across the northern part of Uttar Pradesh.

A trough is extending from the south east Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast to the North interior Karnataka and adjoining parts of Madhya Maharashtra across south interior Karnataka. Light rain occurred at isolated pockets of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, interior parts of Odisha and Vidarbha.

At temperature front, Nowgaon, Datia and Gwalior recorded 41 degree Celsius day temperature. Bhopal reported 39.2 degree Celsius which was marginal above the normal while it recorded night temperature of 22.1 degree Celsius which was 1.4 degree Celsius below normal. Indore recorded day temperature 37.2 degree Celsius which was 1.9 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded night temperature of 22.4 degree Celsius which was 1.6 degree Celsius above normal.

GD Mishra, senior metrological department officer, said, “Weather in most of the parts of the state will remain unchanged. Gwalior-Chambal division may experience rain activities in next 24 hours.”