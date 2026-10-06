Rahul's Portal Receives Highest Number Of Voices Of Concern From Madhya Pradesh On Education | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A portal, launched by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to reach people's problems and highlight agitations concerned with those issues, has so far received 2,190 voices of concern from the state.

Rahul launched the portal on October 2. Different kinds of cases from across the country reach the portal daily. The portal has received more than 30,000 voices of concern from different parts of the country.

Most of the problems received from the state speak about the education department.

Out of 2,190 complaints, 485 pertain to education, 358 to corruption, 257 to farmers, 144 to caste discrimination, 130 to health, 103 to labour rights, 95 to land rights, 62 to women's safety, 51 to environmental justice, 35 to unemployment and livelihood, 12 to religious discrimination, eight to ethanol blending, and five to vote theft. The portal has received 400 other cases.

Most of the people from the state who responded to Rahul's portal are from Bhopal and Indore.

The portal received 200 cases from Indore and 147 from Indore. A large number of people from Jabalpur and Rewa also sent their complaints to Rahul.

Congress leaders raise problems through portal

The youth team of the Congress has swung into action to let people raise their problems through the portal. Rahul's team remains in touch with the protesters and put their problems on the Satyagraha Portal.

Rahul has written on the portal: your stories will be on the map. The Congress will raise your problems in Parliament, on roads, and by writing letters. He wrote: ''Whenever you need me, I will stand by you.''

Digital Satyagraha will be flop show: Rakesh Singh

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh has made a post on social media that Rahul's digital Satyagraha will be a flop show. According to Singh, seeds of Satyagraha lie in sacrifice and not in clicks. A movement does not result from clicking a button, he said, adding that one has to take to the streets.

The Congress leader, instead of working for the people, asks them to lodge complaints on a portal, Singh said.

Such Satyagraha remains an insult to Mahatma Gandhi, he said.