Purchases Over ₹100 Crore To Come Under MP Government's Radar

Hyper Fund, a DEFI by Hyper Tech Group has come under the radar recently/Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is gearing up to check the purchases made by various departments after receiving complaints about irregularities in tenders.

The tender for any purchase worth over Rs 100 crore will be issued only after the Sadhikar Samiti headed by the chief secretary approves it.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was to hold a meeting on the issue on Friday, but because of his trip to Omkareshwar, he put off the meeting, which will soon take place to decide the issue.

Although the government has complete control over the construction work, it does not interfere with the purchases made by the departments.

If any department has the budget and wants to make some purchases, it does so through tenders.

The construction work up to Rs 20 crore is approved through the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) meeting held before the head of the department.

Similarly, for the work worth Rs 50 crore, SFC is held before the principal secretary, and the work worth over Rs 200 crore is sent to the cabinet for approval, but there is no such provision for the purchases made by the departments.

Read Also MP News: Finance Department Stops Arbitrary Supervision Charges Taken By Construction Agencies

The Sadhikar Samiti headed by the chief secretary will see the utility of the items being purchased. It will also fix the rates and see whether the tenders are issued on this ground.

Because there were some irregularities in the tender in the education department, it was cancelled.

Similarly, irregularities came up in the tenders of other departments, so the government decided to stop them from making purchases arbitrarily.