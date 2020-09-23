Protest against Model Mandi Act: MP Traders to stop purchasing from mandis from today

The traders in the state have decided to stop purchasing agricultural produce from mandis from September 24. They are opposing MP Model Mandi Act under which local traders have to pay mandi tax while traders from outside are exempted.

Traders dealing in wheat, grains, pulses and other agricultural produce have also started opposing union government’s farm bill that has been passed in the parliament. Apart from farmers, local traders are feeling insecure with the new Act.

In Madhya Pradesh, the new Model Mandi Act has provided additional tax exemption to outside traders whereas local traders have to pay 1.70% of the transactions as mandi tax.

Bhopal Grain and Oil Seed Merchant Association president Harish Gyanchandani said they have informed farmers and other traders that they there will be no trading from September 24. As a result, all operations at Bhopal Karond Galla Mandi will remain suspended. Anaj Dalhan Tilhan Vyapari Mahasangh has also joined the protest. Its president Gopal Das Agarwal said government does not care for farmers and has decided to destroy mandis in the state.

One of the office bearers wishing anonymity said new farm bill (not Act) is not only against farmers but also against small traders. “The new bill gives additional advantages to big companies and business houses. This will result in gradual extinction of small traders,” he added.