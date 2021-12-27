Priyanka Gandhi should speak on Digvijaya’s remarks on women: MP Home minister Narottam Mishra

BHOPAL: Taking a dig at senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh’s reported remarks that only women of 40-50 years of age were impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not the girls wearing jeans and using mobile phones, home minister Narottam Mishra sought to know if the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would speak on this.

Digvijaya Singh reportedly made the remarks in the same programme in Bhopal in which he had spoken of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar not being opposed to eating of beef stoking a controversy and drawing strong reactions from the BJP leaders.

The septuagenarian leader made the remarks on the women while attributing the same to Priyanka Gandhi and saying he got to know about this interesting fact from her only. His remarks have gone viral on social media.

Talking to media persons on Monday the home minister said, “Since Digvijaya Singh mentioned the name of Priyanka Gandhi I wish to ask her directly what she has to say on Digvijaya Singh’s remarks that only women of 40-50 years of age are impressed by the Prime Minister.”

The minister said, “Priyanka ji, it is a matter of concern that the eyes of the elderly leaders of your party are now on the clothes of women. This is the same leader who had used a term ‘tunch maal’. Another elderly leader of the Congress used a term ‘item’ for women.”

Referring to Priyanka Gandhi the minister said, “You say 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' (I'm a girl, I can fight), You should make it clear if the thinking of the elderly leaders of your own party matches with your thinking. If not, then why such leaders should have a place in your party.”

The minister said the remarks by elderly leader of the Congress underlined the mindset of the old party as to how it looked at women in the society.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:25 PM IST