‘Police Alone Can’t Stop S*x*al Assault,' MP DGP Blames Adult Content, Internet & Alcohol For Rising Cases Against Women

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh continues to witness a disturbing rise in rape cases, with 7,294 incidents reported in 2024 alone. The average is 20 cases per day.

MP DGP Kailash Makwana has blamed liquor, adult content and internet for rising rape cases in the state, emphasising that police alone can't control the crisis.

🚨 "Police alone cannot curb rape incidents. There are many reasons behind the increasing incidents of rape, including the internet, mobile phones, the availability of pornographic material, and alcohol,"—Madhya Pradesh DGP Kailash Makwana. pic.twitter.com/ry5gf5mg5y — Ideas Orbit (@IdeasInOrbit0) June 30, 2025

He believes that other issues in society also play a big role and must be looked at to bring real change.

Madhya Pradesh Government informed the state assembly that 7,294 rape cases were reported in 2024 with an average of about 20 cases per day cross the state. pic.twitter.com/jBLcoOsTbg — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 30, 2025

After a high-level review meeting in Ujjain for the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the DGP pointed to deeper societal issues, including the influence of explicit content, unchecked internet exposure, and alcohol abuse, as major contributors to the increasing sexual violence.

He said the way age-restricted material is easily available on the internet is affecting the minds of children and leading to moral decline in society. “There are many reasons behind the rising rape cases.”

“I believe the internet, mobile phones, access to pornographic content, and alcohol are major factors. Today, through mobile phones, people are getting connected in many ways, and this is also one of the reasons behind falling values. It’s not possible for the police alone to handle this.”

Data presented in the State Assembly earlier this year showed a sharp 19% rise in rape cases since 2020, when the state recorded 6,134 incidents.

🚨 "Police alone cannot curb rape incidents. There are many reasons behind the increasing incidents of rape, including the internet, mobile phones, the availability of pornographic material, and alcohol,"—Madhya Pradesh DGP Kailash Makwana. pic.twitter.com/1GOWI7CZ7t — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) June 30, 2025

The surge is even more alarming in tribal belts. Jhabua district, dominated by tribal communities, reported a 168% increase — the highest in the state.

Makwana’s remarks have triggered fresh debate on the need for comprehensive social reform and awareness alongside policing, especially in vulnerable regions.