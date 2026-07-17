PM MITRA Park In Dhar To Generate Jobs For 3Lakh People, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the country's first PM MITRA Park in Dhar district may generate direct and indirect employment for nearly three lakh people and benefit more than six lakh cotton-growing farmers in the Malwa-Nimar region.

The state's textile industry established a strong presence in international markets, including the United States, Bangladesh, Japan, Germany, Vietnam, Italy, the Netherlands and Australia.

Hundreds of textile and garment industries operating in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Investments worth Rs 2,400 crore in the sector have generated employment for more than three lakh people.

He said the PM MITRA Park in Dhar might attract investments exceeding Rs 20,000 crore and bring more than 30 major companies to the state.

Referring to the Global Investors Summit 2025, he said that investment proposals worth nearly Rs 10 lakh crore have already been grounded.

He also said subsidy assistance worth Rs 5,500 crore had already been transferred to entrepreneurs through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

A new industrial area is developing in Narmadapuram with investments worth Rs 11,500 crore, and an IT Park is coming up in Rewa, he said.

Industrial parks are developing in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Singrauli, Satna, Katni and Sagar.

Yadav said the state government honoured all commitments made to industrialists and investors.

All outstanding liabilities up to May 2026 have been cleared, and nearly Rs 5,500 crore has been disbursed as subsidies to industries over the past one-and-a-half years.

He made the statement at the Round Table Dialogue organised during Bharat Tex 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday.

Yadav also held one-to-one meetings with leading representatives of the textile industry to discuss investment, production, exports and employment generation.

Union Minister for Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh, leading representatives of the textile industry, officials from the Union Ministry of Textiles and the Madhya Pradesh Government were present on the occasion.