Pipeline Repaired, But Road Near Bhopal's Lok Bhawan Stays Shut For Third Day |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even after the successful repair of a major pipeline near Lok Bhawan, normalcy remains elusive in the area, with road access still restricted on the third day due to pending restoration work.

The pipeline, with a capacity of 5 million litres per day (MLD), burst on Tuesday due to excessive pressure, flooding nearby roads and damaging the asphalt surface.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) completed the pipeline repair after two days of intensive effort. However, the road above the pipeline remains dug up, and fresh concrete laid to reinforce the structure is yet to dry. Road restoration work may take another three to four days to complete, said BMC officials.

As a result, the trench has not been filled, preventing the reopening of the road and forcing authorities to continue traffic diversions. According to BMC officials, only after the trench is filled and the surface stabilised will traffic movement return to normal.

Despite the repair work being completed, water supply could only be restored around 8:00 PM on Thursday. This led to a three-day supply disruption in several areas under Zones 7 and 8, including 74 Bungalows, Patrakar Colony, and Jahangirabad.

Road repairs to take two more days

The work of repairing the pipeline has been completed. Water supply was also restored late at night. Road repairs may still take another two days to finish, said Additional Commissioner Tanmay Vashishth Sharma.