PFJ-Ed: Prof Suhas Joshi takes over charge as Director of IIT Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Professor Suhas S. Joshi on Monday took over the charge of the director of IIT Indore.

He was Head of Department of Mechanical Engineering in IIT Bombay.

He is the second regular director for the institute, an official of IIT Indore said.

Joshi took over the charge from Professor Neelesh Kumar Jain who was the officiating Director since Professor Pradeep Mathur relinquished his term as the Director on December 31, 2019.

A Rahul Bajaj Chair Professor, Dr. Joshi has worked as a post-doctoral researcher at Georgia Tech. USA in 2002 and served as a visiting faculty at University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, USA.

Dr. Joshi said “With great humility, I take over as the Director of this esteemed Institute. The Institute has done exceedingly well in the last 13 years. Be it Research, Academics, Welfare, Outreach, Global presence, all arenas have been well taken care of. I acknowledge the able leadership and vision of my predecessors and would like to take it forward.”

He said he was very happy to see the achievements of Alumni, Students, Faculty members & Staff and would ensure that the conducive environment for the growth of the Institute and its community was further enhanced.

“Whilst the pandemic has robbed the world of opportunities, the Institute has navigated itself well during these tough days. The focus will be to resume the conventional Teaching & Learning process and Research & Development as early as possible and provide the students with a safe and informative environment. I sincerely hope that I will continue to get the support of local administration, academia, R&D Institutions, industries, media and Indore city,” he added.

ALSO READ Indore: Group of 40 riders including female riders visit Dongla Observatory

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 03:14 PM IST