People Involved In Vyapam Scam Hold Positions In Government: Congress President Jitu Patwari | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People who were involved in Vyapam scam are holding positions of power in the government. Then, there was a paper leak in the state.

The Congress party is committed to raise voice against injustice, said state Congress president Jitu Patwari while addressing the conclusion of GEN-Z Cyclothon here on Wednesday.

The two-day GEN-Z Cyclothon started from Indore to Bhopal on Tuesday, which concluded in Bhopal on Wednesday.

He said that more than 2 lakh people connected over two days through the 200-kilometre cylothon and voices were raised in support of education, employment and students' rights.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said that the future of the country rested on the youths’ progress. He recalled the struggles of martyrs like Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi and sked youths to protect democracy and the Constitution.

State party incharge Harish Choudhary claimed that in past years more than 90 paper leak incidents were reported, which spoiled the future of the youths.

He said that the irregularities surfacing in NEET and other examinations have raised serious questions about the nation's education system.

Patwari stopped his address when the Azaan begins, later he resumed his address.

The Congress leaders decided to not to stage hassle to lay siege of CM house, because the place where the Congress was permitted for the meeting is surrounded by hospitals.

Patwari and other leaders decided to give arrest to the police without any disturbance.