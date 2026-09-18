Patwaris Won't Face Problems In Future For Doing Registry, Writes Revenue Department To Collectors In Madhya Pradesh | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government's ambitious scheme, Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA), for executing documents and land registration, seems to have hit a snag.

After the Patwaris (revenue officials) refused to sign the registries, the revenue department dashed off a letter to the collectors clarifying its stand over the issue.

According to the letter, the government appointed Patwaris as executing officers of the scheme.

Patwaris execute the registration of those land owners whose names have been recorded in the previously prepared Khasra or land documents.

They handle the issue on the basis of the information available in the documents, so chances of any discrepancy remain slim.

The government should not take action against the official concerned simply because he was the executing officer unless he works arbitrarily.

The letter to the collectors seems to have impacted on the Patwaris, too. Patwaris also demanded the government remove their names as registration officers.

President of the state Patwari Sangh Upendra Singh Baghel wanted to know how a Patwari can register land if it was already recorded in the name of the same person in the Khasra.

In the same way, if a Patwari does the registration of land, how he would probe if any dispute arises in the future, he said. Patwari Sangh has filed a petition in the court.

According to reports, the state government has called a meeting over the issue on Saturday to find a solution to it.