Panna: Teacher donates Rs 40 lakh to school on his retirement day

Panna/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A government teacher, on his retirement day, donated Rs 40 lakh to the school he was working for in Panna District.

Teacher Vijay Kumar Chansoriya was appointed as Sahayak Shikshak in 1983 at Rakseha Sankul Kendra. He was later posted at Government Primary School in Khandia under the same Sankul Kendra.

On his retirement on January 31, he was given a warm farewell by his colleagues and students. On the occasion, he announced that he would donate his GPF fund to school, so that school students could get better facilities for study.

Talking to journalists, Chansoriya said that he was born in a very poor family and had to toil hard to complete his studies.

“I want each student to get better facilities for study. When I discussed this with my wife and children, I applauded my decision and encouraged me to donate the entire GPF fund,” he said.

The local villagers said that Chansoriya always used to give gifts and clothes to his students, therefore he was popular among students. He also used to help those students belonging to economically weak families.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 01:13 PM IST