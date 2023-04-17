Pak link: Fraudsters operated 80 bank accounts in Bhopal to transfer money

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons caught in connection with e-fraud and who sent money to Pakistan have made a shocking revelation before Bhopal crime branch. Crime branch officials stated that the accused told them they had opened 80 bank accounts in Bhopal and used to transfer money to the kingpin of gang based in Pakistan through them. The accused used 80 bank accounts to deposit money, which they siphoned off through fraudulent means.

The accused also told police that the money was transferred to kingpin by converting them into crypto currencies by means of crypto-exchange applications. “Sifting through the applications, we found that all 80 bank accounts were registered under applications", officials said.

In all, four accused have been arrested from Bhopal and two from Bihar. The accused used to dispose of ATM cards after registering the bank account on the crypto apps, officials stated.

At present, the joint team of police and crime branch officials is ascertaining the identity of people in whose names the bank accounts were opened.

Sources said that the accused might have deposited fake identity proofs in the banks to open accounts. Sources added accused used to contact Pakistan-based kingpin through email. An officer, requesting anonymity, said that the email ID of an accused from Bihar was also logged in from Pakistan.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the accused from Bihar had come in touch with accused from Bhopal through social media platforms. They had directed Bhopal accused to open bank accounts in exchange of which, they had offered a 20 per cent commission to them.

