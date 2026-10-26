Overheard In Bhopal: Scolding From Delhi, Sahib Wants Three Months!, Talks Over Posting & More | Representative Image

Scolding from Delhi

The government has recently formed an SIT to probe the murder of a former bureaucrat. Earlier, a team of the IAS Association met the head of state to submit a memorandum demanding the formation of an SIT. People in the corridors say the prominent members of the association met the head of state after receiving a dressing-down from a senior officer based in Delhi. The officer, who retired from a highly important position in Delhi and is now handling a significant responsibility, pulled up the head of the association. The bureaucrat, who fell prey to the hands of killers, remained the batchmate of the senior officer in Delhi. The incident has saddened him. When he took feedback on the progress of the inquiry into the murder case and came to know that the police failed to hit upon any clue about another murderer, he felt outraged. The IAS officers’ silence over the incident also enraged him. After receiving a tongue-lashing from the senior officer, the IAS association swung into action and met the head of state. The incident has upset several IAS officers who questioned the functioning of the police.

Sahib wants three months!

A promoted IAS officer wants the government to hold an important position for three months. He has come to know that the administration may transfer the commissioner holding the position. Sahib wants the government to stop the transfer for three months as he yearns for the post. He wishes to dispose of an important assignment. He longs to complete the assignment in the present department and then join the other as commissioner. For this reason, he makes efforts to stop the transfer of the officer from the post which he has set his eye on. Regarding Sahib, people say he gets postings in any department he wants. He runs the show in his present department. The officials say nothing happens in the department without his nod. Whichever party may rule the state, he gets closer to some influential people who remove all hurdles from his way.

Talks over posting

The posting of a collector has stirred up discussions in a district. The government shifted the collector within a year of his posting there. Everyone was happy with his style of working. Neither any politicians nor any officers had ever complained against him. The officer’s shifting from the district within a year of his posting, despite his efficient working, surprised everyone. They say the government transferred the former collector, to post the present officer, in the district. Now, they discuss what may have prompted the government to give the command of such an important district to the officer. He lacks the seniority to join the district. They want to know the reasons for posting more senior and more efficient officers than him in smaller districts. They also enquire about what may be the special qualities of the officer, whom the government transferred as collector to the district in place of an efficient and senior officer. Many prominent people have begun to work to unveil the mystery behind the officer’s posting.

Feeling sad

The transfer of a female IAS officer from an important position has upset another bureaucrat. Until the woman officer held the important position, the bureaucrat remained in the saddle in a corporation. The decisions used to be exactly the way Sahib wanted. The transfer enraged the officer so much that he took the government to task, sitting among her friends. The officer criticises the government for transferring another bureaucrat in place of Madam. But Sahib’s tirades against the government escape the corporation’s walls. People in the corridors of power say those close to Madam began to receive the signals a few days before her transfer. Thus, the officer made efforts to stop the transfer of Madam from the place through his clout. As his efforts fell through, the officer tried for her posting as a collector in a district. But because the officer's efforts came to naught, the madam's aides began to deride the government.

PS in discussion

A principal secretary (PS) has ignited discussions these days. People in the corridors of power say the PS has invited the head of state’s wrath. He publicly receives a dressing-down from the Big Boss in meetings. The head of state reprimanded the PS in two recent meetings. The government faced embarrassment during an important campaign due to the PS. He reportedly takes little interest in another case. People have failed to understand, despite the head of state’s annoyance, how the PS has assumed the command of two important departments. He struggles to handle one department, but in the previous administrative reshuffle, the government gave him the command of another important wing. The department deals with an important assignment. But people in the corridors of power want to know how he gets so much prominence despite the government’s displeasure. They want to know what tactics the officer adopts to handle two important departments in spite of his below-average performance.

Sahib’s wishes

A senior officer posted in the central government wants to return to the state as head of the bureaucracy. He recently shared his feelings with a close aide. After the retirement of the present Bade Sahib, the officer will have a long tenure to stay in office. Sahib wants the government to appoint him in the place of the current boss after his retirement. Sahib knows the state government will not forward his name for the post, but he has faith in a powerful officer in the central government. If the officer wants, Sahib may get the reins of the state bureaucracy. Nevertheless, the prospects of the present Bade Sahib getting an extension remain bright. Even after the extension of the tenure of Bade Sahib, the officer will have enough time for retirement. In this situation, it remains clear that he will try to achieve his goal this time. People in the corridors of power also say the officer, who helped the present head of the state bureaucracy get the position, once said at a place that the officer posted in Delhi had enough time to retire. For this reason, he (the present head of bureaucracy) should get the chance first. And it happened. Against this backdrop, the power elite continue to make efforts to understand the signals.