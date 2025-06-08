Overheard In Bhopal: Principal Secretary To Wait For Promotion, Retired Officer's Posting & More; Read Below | Representative Image

Sahib’s charisma

Several IAS and IPS officers had been making arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhopal. But the day the event took place an IAS officer posted in the central government outshone others. A department of the union government organised the biggest exhibition at the spot of the event. The state-cadre officer, who seized the limelight, is the secretary of the ministry under which functions the department that organised the exhibition. As the officer is the secretary to the ministry, he was with the prime minister when the latter was exploring the exhibition. He explained to the prime minister everything about the fair. When the officer was narrating the exposition, the cameramen were focusing on the officer. As a result, he stole the media attention throughout the day. The Sahib also had an opportunity to go to the stage. The MP government also organised an exhibition at the spot of the event. But none of the IAS officers of the state got as much media attention as the officer concerned did. After the event, the officer received greetings from his colleagues. The Sahib may get an important position in the future.

Waiting for promotion

A principal secretary (PS) may have to wait for elevation to the post of additional chief secretary (ACS). Most of the officers of the PS’s batch have got the pay scale of the chief secretary (CS) and have been promoted to the rank of ACS. Only two officers are yet to get a promotion. The CS and an ACS are retiring in August. The two officers will be promoted afterwards. The ACS is set to retire. But the chances of the CS getting an extension of his service are bright. A woman officer, senior to the PS in the cadre list, will be promoted, but this officer has to wait. If the CS gets an extension of service, this officer may have to wait for seven months for promotion. When a female officer retires in March next year, the PS will get a promotion. There are reports that efforts are being made to find a way to elevate this officer. Both may be promoted to the post of ACS after the Bade Sahib’s extension of service. The government may also promote these officers together. When there are vacancies, both will be adjusted. This will also benefit the PS.

Major rip-off

A retired officer posted to an organisation has opened a front against a principal secretary (PS). The PS has taken certain decisions for the organisation for which he was not authorised. The retired IAS officer has lodged complaints at several places against the PS. Financial irregularities have taken place on a large scale in the case. Two officers of the organisation, close to each other, purloined a huge amount. The names of the PS and another IAS officer also figured in the scam. A huge amount of money was extorted through offstage deals. Several officers were kept in the dark about the decisions taken to get sweetener. There are reports that the issue has reached the leaders of the BJP organisation. The head of state has also been informed about the rip-off. If the government blows the lid off the case, the axe will fall on many officers.

Worried officer

An officer is worried because of a controversy associated with the minister of his department. The minister is keeping away from the cabinet meetings after the dispute. As the minister is not taking part in cabinet meetings, the issues related to the department have been pending for three weeks. It is heard that the department has certain important issues which should be put up before the cabinet. Because the minister was absent from the meeting, the issues related to the department were struck off the cabinet agenda. The other issues related to the department have been shelved. The minister has been away from Bhopal since the day he courted the controversy. As the minister is away from the state capital, the files sent to him for approval remain undisposed. The department is important for the government. A politician holding a constitutional post is also monitoring its functioning. Against this backdrop, the officials of this department are in a dilemma, for they do not know how long this situation will prevail.

Transfers in discussion

The recent transfers in the police department have kicked up discussions in the corridors of power. It is happening because several officers were included in the transfer list. The government transferred an officer only to keep an old issue under wraps. When the first list of transfers was released, an old matter related to an officer came up. This was the reason that the name of another officer was included in the second list to cover up the case. The reasons for the transfer of another officer are known to everyone. The officer’s name figured in a fight between a female officer and her husband. As things got out of hand afterwards, the government transferred the officer. The people in the corridors of power say the government should have transferred the officer a long time ago. The superintendent of police of a district has been shifted on similar grounds. The name of the Sahib cropped up in a related case, which was tarnishing the department’s image. The people say there are many such cases in the state. But they rarely come to light.

Influential IG

An IG-rank officer has shown his clout. The Sahib was transferred to a range. But because he was not keen to leave the city where he was posted, he got the transfer order cancelled through his clout. The IG Sahib has set his eye on another position in the city where he is posted. The Sahib is keen to get the position. As the IG Sahib is on good terms with politicians, he is hopeful of getting the position. The sudden transfer had upset the IG Sahib so much that he got the order cancelled. About this officer, the people in the corridors of power say whichever party runs the government, his influence remains intact. He develops good relationships with the politicians running the government.