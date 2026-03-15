Overheard In Bhopal: Efforts Continue, In Trouble, Unhappy Officer, Finding Ways, & More | Representative Image

Efforts continue

A senior IAS officer had the responsibilities of several departments. A few days ago, the government relieved him from one of them. Now, he holds the charge of two departments. A few people in the corridors of power went all out to remove him from one of the two places. Those who are concerned with the department want the government to remove the IAS officer from there. The officer, too, wanted to give up on the department and keep the other with him. Neither those unhappy with the officer could materialise their plans, nor could the officer fulfil his desires. But now, efforts are being made to remove the officer from the department in the upcoming administrative reshuffle. The officer has spent a long time in the department, but some people from an organisation do not want him to leave the place. Thus, the government is unable to take a decision on the transfer of this officer. This time, the names of some officers have been suggested to the higher-ups to replace the present Sahib with one of them.

Who ll head RERA?

After the retirement of an officer, there are speculations over who will be the next head of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), considered one of the suitable places for rehabilitation of senior officers after their retirement. The tenure of a retired IAS officer from RERA, who took head-on with the government, recently ended. The government is mulling over appointing someone in place of that officer.

It has sought a list of officers who have either retired or are going to retire. The head of state is in no mood to appoint someone so quickly. But it is incumbent upon the government to appoint someone in the department. There are certain provisions in RERA that decisions cannot be taken without its chairman.

But if the government does not take a quick decision over the appointment of the RERA chairman, several projects will get stuck. The government is mulling over the names of two retired officers to appoint one of them to the post of chairman of the organisation. A woman officer is ahead of others in the race for the post. She is trying to lay her hands on the position through a powerful officer.

Unhappy officer

A senior IAS officer, who has been shifted from an important department to another significant place, feels despondent. So say people in the corridors of power. Sahib did not want to leave the department where he was posted.

He had been working there for a long time and was well acquainted with it. He had good networking with the lower-level staffers. In the new department, Sahib faces one hurdle or the other because there are problems galore in it. There is another problem: if the officer follows the orders of the department s minister, the head of state gets livid, and if he does not do so, conflicts may take place daily. Such a senior officer was shifted to the department so that it may carry out the government policies without any hurdles.

He did not initially intend to join the department, but keeping in mind the intent of Bade Sahib, he agreed to go there. There is a lot of work in the department. Sahib handles other departments, too. But the amount of work he is doing has become a burden on him.

Finding ways

A principal secretary is posted outside the mainstream of administration these days. The officer is in the habit of making money through offstage deals, but there is little scope for lining one s pockets in the office where he is posted. Sahib has several bad habits for which he requires money, but because the officer is not getting sweetener, he is worried. Now, he has found a way out.

The officer has begun to take the work of other departments. Sahib is on good terms with several officers in the government. Some officers, junior to him, are posted in a few places. In such a situation, the officer has begun to work as an agent of other departments. Sahib is doing work of a few other departments through his friends.

A few junior officers do his work out of respect, but a few others do so, fearing lest Sahib should harm them in the future. Because of his efforts, Sahib gets some work done. Now, he has begun to take payola. People in the corridors of power say although Sahib is involved in a case, he can do anything to get sweetener.

In trouble

A major problem has cropped up in the government in connection with an important piece of work. People in the corridors of power say, because of this problem, the axe may fall on a female secretary. The government is planning to make some changes in the system of doing major work. A few top bosses feel the government should return to the same process in which the work was once being done.

A senior officer wants to hand over the work to a central organisation so that the system works efficiently and the state government remains free from the allegations of corruption. But the secretary to the department, citing the central government s guidelines, advised the state government to get the work done through an open tender. Many people are moving around the office of the department s minister. He, too, is keeping eyes on the issue. A few people are reportedly opposed to the secretary s recommendations. The secretary, too, does not want to get into trouble for this work. In such a situation, some people who are interested in the work want to remove the secretary.

For backhand deals

The superintendent of police in a district is lobbying for posting in an important place. Now, he is working in a small district that does not offer opportunities for backhand deals. Before joining the present place of work, the officer had been posted in an important district. He was removed from there because of some disputes. Afterwards, he struggled a lot to return to the mainstream of administration. Then he got a posting through a senior leader of the BJP.

Now, he wants to go to a district where he can do underhand deals. Sahib is keen to go to a place in the Malwa region. The SP is contacting senior officers as well as politicians for posting. He is also ready to grease the palms of those who matter to achieve his objective. Those who know Sahib have set their eyes on his posting so that if he gets the district of his choice, they may also try for it through the same system that the SP follows.