Overhead In Bhopal: Taking Backhander, Displeasure, Keep Doors Open, On Target, & More | Representative Image

Taking backhander

A senior officer has stopped asking for sweetener from those who are working for his department, but he has found a way out to take hush money. He has clandestinely tied up with the companies working for his department, which he calls 'partnership'. Whenever a representative of a company meets Sahib, he tells the agent that he will speak to the owner of the firm. Taking the owner of the firm into confidence, Sahib wants to know from him what will be his share. The files of the company with whom Sahib enters a deal are forwarded. If Sahib fails to strike a bargain with a firm, he puts queries in the files and shelves them. The officers of the companies, which failed to cut a deal with Sahib, are passing on information to other officers about his demand for shares. In the past, Sahib suffered setbacks for trying to line his pockets. In whichever department he was posted, he was removed for taking backhanders.

Displeasure

Two important members of an industrial house recently visited the state capital. They had an interaction with the head of state, which continued for a long time. The purpose of the interaction was associated with their work lying pending in some departments of the state government. People in the corridors say during the interaction with the head of state, the industrialists expressed their displeasure at some departments where their work had been pending for a long time. The industrialists discussed the problems they were facing for their work in different parts of the state. People in the corridors say the discussion is likely to have a direct impact on some officers. Along with this, it is also said that the industrialists plan to set up a big project in the state. There are murmurs that a senior officer has been given the responsibility to solve the problems the industrialists are facing. The industrial house is so important in the country that nobody, particularly those in the BJP-ruled states, puts any hurdles in the way of their work.

Keep doors open

There are many stories about the officers abuzz with romance. But an IAS officer has a different approach. Whenever Sahib gets posting in a department, he tells his peons that if a woman enters his cabin, its doors should remain open. The instruction is the same for those women who come to his cabin for a simple discussion and for the female officers who meet him for official work. Sahib has become cautious after an incident for which another IAS officer in the state capital was maligned. There were allegations that he had exploited a colleague in his cabin, who was working in his department. The person, who made the allegations, also posted a photograph of Sahib on social media. Afterwards, the officer faced humiliation. Although the allegations against him were related to a man, this officer is cautious about women. There are many officers in Mantralaya who keep others waiting during the visit of women to their chambers.

Planning to Return

Many officers in the state are keen to go to the Centre, but two officers, who are on deputation there, are planning to return to the state. A senior officer has been recently removed from an important position in the central government. But the position that Sahib got after his removal is not important. It indicates the central government is not happy with him. So, he is planning to return to the state. Many officers in the state want to know the reasons for his shifting from the department. Since he went to the central government on health grounds, his return from there will depend on his health. Another officer is planning to return to the state. It has been a long time since he went to the centre. So, he wants to come back to the state. If they return, the state, which is in want of hands to run the administration, will get two officers.

On target

A few bureaucrats, contractors, and suppliers are on the target of some people who are trying to dig out information from some departments to bully powerful persons in the government. The opposition recently held a press conference against two departments to highlight the ripoff. Other than suppliers and companies, there are some IAS officers running the departments also on the target. The suppliers and companies gave information related to the scams in departments for the press conference. It is said that such people have prepared scam-related files of two other departments. They were ready to expose the corruption cases of a department, but the plan was changed. A few old suppliers in collusion with some employees of the department are getting the scam-related files prepared to expose the financial irregularities. Some officers are trying to lobby with these people to avoid the corruption cases going public.

Ye Dhakad hai

A song from the film Dangal, ‘Aisi dhakad hai, dhakad hai, aisi dhakad hai…’ became popular. People in the corridors of power say the song aptly describes the functioning of an IPS officer in the state capital. He is working as strictly as an IPS officer should. He inspects any area in the state capital at night without informing anyone and directly takes feedback from the public on the functioning of the police. He wants to know from the public whether they have any problem with the police. Soon after assuming duty, he took several such actions that caused fear among the employees of the department. Such is the officer’s reputation that he does not come under the influence of anyone. Sahib has taken some decisions, which are making his subordinates sweat. Sahib has made it clear that only the elderly, the physically challenged, and the sick should use the office lift, and the police officers and employees should use the staircase. The officer’s cabin is on the fourth floor, and he himself uses the staircase to reach there. Because of his order, several officers are required to toil to reach his cabin.