Overhead In Bhopal: Speculations Continue, Search Underway, Reluctant Officer & More | Representative Image

Ma’am’s visit

A woman officer has recently tripped to New Delhi. She is on deputation to a central government’s department and retiring soon. People in the corridors of power have described the visit as an official tour. About her meeting with Bade Sahib, it is said that the departments she is dealing with at the centre figured in the discussion. Madam came to find some ways for her post-retirement prospects. Two important positions, for which retired bureaucrats are appointed, are lying vacant in the state, and the government needs to appoint someone to one of the posts soon. The tenure of the officer posted in the organisation recently ended. Similarly, the tenure of the officer, who is looking after the organisation now, is also ending soon. There are murmurs that Madam intends to join the organisation. If the government offers her an opportunity, she will return to the state. But Madam has not yet decided in which city she wants to settle after retirement. Her claim to taking over the position is also strong among those retired officers who are vying for it.

Speculations continue

An important position has recently fallen vacant in the Central Government. There were possibilities that the officer working on the post for three years would get an extension, but the central government refused to do that. The government has given the charge of the department to a female officer and begun to search for a suitable officer for the post. Whenever an important position falls vacant in the central government, the name of Bade Sahib from the state for it spawns discussions. This time too, there are whispers in the corridors of power that the government may appoint Bade Sahib to the position. The tenure of extension given to Bade Sahib after retirement will end after over five months. There are speculations that he may be given an important assignment in New Delhi after the completion of the tenure. Or he may get an appointment even before it ends.

Search underway

A few people have begun to investigate the background of three officers in the state after the bureaucrats disclosed their property details. The property details of one of the officers do not include the information about his farmhouse, but many people know about it. Now, people in the corridors of power are trying to delve into the details of the farmhouse to know in whose name the officer has acquired it. Another officer is sailing on the same boat. He owns two flats in an important building in the state capital, which the officer did not mention in his property details. Those who know about these flats are trying to find out, since Sahib has not referred to these flats in the property details, in whose name he has purchased them. But the officer never falls short of words for calling himself honest. Still another officer faces the same problem as his two other colleagues do. He owns a plot of land, which he did not mention in his property details. People are trying to know whether he has taken the land in the name of a relative belonging to his in-laws’ family.

Reluctant officer

A senior officer in a department is hardly paying any attention to his work. He has gone on leave again. He has often taken leave since the day he joined the department. The officer seems to be unhappy with his posting in the department. On the other hand, the government has stuck to its guns over not transferring him to another place. As a result, his efforts for posting to another department came to naught. He is well-connected with the higher-ups and has direct links with the head of state, yet his efforts for transfer have fallen through. In such a situation, Sahib goes on leave whenever he wants to. He has distributed most of the work of the department among the officers working under him. He sends his subordinate to the official meetings. Because the department receives many files about the work it does, it needs to take several important decisions. But Sahib’s reluctance to work bothers his subordinate, who fears lest there should be errors.

Hard times

A female officer who has always experienced good times in her career is unable to understand the reasons behind the difficult situation she is in these days. After her transfer to a corporation, she is facing one problem or the other. A recent raid by a government agency in this place has upset her. Though she has nothing to do with what happened, she is tense for no reason. There is a lot of pressure on the position Madam is holding. It requires her to deal with politicians from the higher to grassroots level. So, she remains under duress. A new building has been constructed for the corporation where Madam is working. Because of the disputes in the corporation, it is said that there is Vaastu Dosha in the building, which has an impact on the officials working in it. Although the officers generally want a posting in the corporation, Madam wishes to get rid of it.

Lucky eleven

Eleven is considered a lucky number. These days, there are discussions about the lucky 11 IAS officers in the state. Last week, 35 IAS and nine IPS officers were asked to go on election duty to five states. Among these IAS officers, there are a few who are handling important assignments in the state. One of them is the principal secretary of a crucial department. A few secretary-rank officers are holding the full responsibility of their departments. As soon as the officers received the order for election duty, they tried to exempt themselves from it either through their clout or through the personnel department. From the state government’s point of view, they are doing important work. When some officers doing important work were asked to do the election duty, the government, too, tried to exempt them from it. Now, eleven IAS officers, including the principal secretary, have been exempted from the election duty. But those whose names have not been removed from the list of election duty look upset. This time, the elections are held in a state where officers are feeling nervous about going. Their family members are also tense. In such a situation, several officers will remain anxious until the elections are over.