Overhead In Bhopal: Officer Frustrated, In Loop Line For Long, Carrots Advance!, Secretly Reinstated & More | Representative Image

Officer frustrated

The frustration of a senior IAS officer is reflected in his behaviour. He is holding the charge of two departments, one of which is outside the state capital. Because he has a house and vehicles, the government gave him the charge of another department in Bhopal. The work of the department he heads in the state capital is almost over because the head of state takes little interest in running it. There is work in the department outside the state capital, but the officer hardly takes any interest in it. Sahib tried to join an important department in Bhopal. But he did not succeed. His attempts to go on deputation to the centre have also fallen through. It is another reason for his frustration. Now, he tries to overcome the disappointment using other means. When he comes under the influence of those means, he criticises the government. Because he has not done good for anyone in his career as an IAS officer, few sympathise with him.

In loop line for long

A principal secretary (PS), who has spent a long time in the loop line, wants to return to the mainstream administration. The officer is visiting many places to clarify his position on certain issues. He is in trouble for an old dispute and incurred the wrath of the head of state, who does not even want to hear his name. Now, Sahib is telling some influential people that he had no role in the case in which his name had figured. The PS is relating his stories to the higher-ups in the government and to the politicians, too. He has been in the loop line since the new government took over two and a half years ago. He is currently working in a place where the officers do not want to go. People in the corridors of power say Sahib is in touch with an influential person through whom he is trying to return to the mainstream administration. The officer wants to leave his present place of posting with the help of a PS. Nevertheless, it may not be easy for this officer to help him.

Carrots in advance!

A huge amount of bribe money given to an IAS officer in advance has caused panic among some people in the corridors of power. Many people, who have given him bribes for their work, are moving around his office, not knowing how to recover it from him. Once he takes bribes in advance, he stops taking calls from the person who gave him the carrots. The officer s style of functioning is simple. He never says 'no to anyone. The person concerned, whom the officer says 'yes' to for any work, rests assured that he will complete the task. Once the officer wins the person s trust, he demands some money from him in advance. After getting the money, he continues to assure the person for some time and then stops communicating with him. The department where Sahib is posted has scopes for making money through underhand dealings. Many people have stopped asking the officer for the bucks they gave. Such people are waiting for an opportunity to teach him a lesson before his retirement. There are reports that the way the officer took money from some people may trouble him any day.

Secretly reinstated

The government has reinstated an IAS officer suspended for his involvement in a case. The higher-ups reinstated him as secretly. Many officers do not even know that the government has revoked his suspension. The incident, for which the government suspended the officer, raised dust across the country. And pressure by the BJP's central leadership on the state government led to his suspension. Thus, the government feared if reinstatement kicked up a fuss, it would be difficult to handle the situation. So, the administration kept his reinstatement secret. There is another problem in the case. A commission is probing the incident for which the government suspended him. The court has set up the inquiry commission. Thus, the officer s reinstatement before the end of the inquiry may trouble the government. But the suspension has stained the career of this directly recruited officer.

Changes happening

There are chances of a female IPS officer being shifted from an position. The staffers of the department have been in trouble since the government posted her there. Besides her personal staff, others are unhappy with her. Madam does not even share with anyone the lift, which she takes to go to her office. Forget the junior employees; even the senior officers are not admitted into the lift that Madam uses to go to her office and to come back. Now that the government has posted a senior officer as her boss, there are plans to send another officer to the department in place of Madam. Many senior officers want her shifted from the department. Several IPS officers go to the department where Madam is posted to do their work. But they are upset with her conduct. In the coming days, the government may post a Sahib in the department in place of Madam.

Clean chit

Many officers whose names appeared in a land purchase case got relief, because the government gave them a clean chit. Soon after the issue went public and an important office from Delhi began to probe the case, the state bureaucracy went into a tizzy. The state government sent a report to the Delhi office. In the reply, the government said there had been no irregularities. A secretary-rank officer submitted the report, on the basis of which the government gave them a clean chit. After the land-related issue came to light, two officers, who went on deputation to Delhi, were in trouble. Because of the land purchase case, the centre could have sent both of them back to the state. Together with them, another officer, whose relatives figured in the case, was also worried. But after a positive reply from the government, they have heaved a sigh of relief.