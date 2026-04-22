Over 3k Cyber Warriors To Stop Frauds At MP's Simhastha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP cyber police have geared up to stop the fraudsters from victimising the devotees at Simhastha.

The department plans to impart training to over 3,000 cyber warriors during Simhastha-2028 to deal with the cheats.

Taking a lesson from Kumbha in Prayagraj, where cheats exploited many devotees, the MP Cyber Cell decided to engage cyber warriors to check such happenings.

Students of engineering colleges will get training on how to handle such cases.

The cyber cell has begun to train the first-year and second-year students of engineering, who will continue their studies during Simhastha-2028. The department will deploy the students at 80 police stations in three shifts.

Whenever they receive a complaint, they will block bank accounts, stop transferring money to other accounts, and contact call centres.

During Simhastha, fraudsters may deceive devotees in the name of helping them have an easy darshan (a glimpse) of the deity at the Mahakalwshwar temple, online booking of hotels, and vehicles.

The cyber frauds may also cheat devotees, whose number will be higher in Simhastha-2028, particularly on bathing days.

The cyber department, which is doing such an experiment for the first time at Simhastha, launched a pilot project on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

There were not many cyber frauds during Mahashivratri, but the number of such incidents may be higher during Simhastha, which will continue for a long time.