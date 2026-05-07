Over 2,200 Ovarian Cancer Deaths Reported In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State recorded more than 2,200 ovarian cancer deaths in 2025, accounting for 7.5% of the national mortality figure of 30,000, according to a Central Government reply in the Rajya Sabha in February 2026.

The data showed that both ovarian cancer cases and mortality have risen consistently in the state over the past five years.

According to reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and AIIMS Bhopal, ovarian cancer is among the top three gynaecological cancers in Madhya Pradesh, with late-stage detection contributing significantly to mortality.

Ovarian cancer is the second most common female reproductive cancer after cervical cancer and accounts for around 28.7% of reproductive cancer cases.

The average age of diagnosis among women is around 54.2 years, with serous carcinoma accounting for nearly 64% of the cases.

The theme for World Ovarian Cancer Day 2026 is No Woman Left Behind , reflecting a commitment to ensuring equal access to timely diagnosis, quality treatment and compassionate care for women everywhere.

The theme also highlights the need to bridge gaps in awareness, healthcare access and treatment outcomes, particularly in underserved communities.

Studies have highlighted that ovarian cancer remains a major cause of death among women in central India, largely because of late-stage diagnosis.

Cancer cases of last 5 yrs in MP

Years Ovarian Cancer

2025 3723

2024 3678

2023 3531

2022 3381

2021 3221

BOX 2

Ovarian Cancer mortality in the last 5 yrs

Years Mortality

2025 2271

2024 2244

2023 2154

2022 2067

2021 1984

Data as per Rajya Sabha reply in February 2026