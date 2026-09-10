Over 10,000 People In Dilapidated Houses In Bhopal As Supreme Court Examines Safety Crisis Today | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The safety of dilapidated and unsafe buildings across the country will come under the Supreme Court’s scrutiny on Thursday, following the Sept 6 PG building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan.

The issue has raised fresh concerns over the safety of residential buildings housing over 10,000 people in Bhopal.

More than 200 PGs and hostels reportedly operate in areas including MP Nagar, Rachna Nagar and Gautam Nagar, but only around 63 are registered with the administration.

The status and safety compliance of nearly 140 others remain unclear. Many house students preparing for competitive examinations, with complaints of overcrowding and inadequate facilities.

740 govt buildings severely dilapidated

Ahead of the monsoon, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) identified 3,435 dilapidated, severely dilapidated or dangerous buildings, including 2,464 government and 971 private structures.

Around 740 government buildings were classified as severely dilapidated. Nearly 600 Janata Quarters in Aishbagh, housing around 2,000 residents, are among the oldest vulnerable structures.

Their redevelopment by the Housing Board has remained stalled for years. Another 327 dilapidated structures have been identified in Old Subhash Nagar and Gautam Nagar.

Fire and structural safety under scanner

The Satya Niketan incident has also highlighted concerns over fire safety, electrical systems, evacuation arrangements and structural stability in Bhopal’s PGs and hostels.

During the Supreme Court hearing, senior advocate and amicus curiae Ajit Sinha referred to the Delhi incident. The bench indicated that the issue of unsafe and illegal buildings would not be confined to Delhi.

MP government file yet to reach SC

The Supreme Court had sought the original file related to the Madhya Pradesh government’s Aug 2 committee on commercial activities in residential areas.

Although the requisition was sent by Speed Post on Aug 31, the original records have reportedly not yet reached the court.