Over 100 meritorious children of home guards to be feted Dec 6

BHOPAL: Around 100 meritorious children of the home guards will be felicitated on December 6, the Raising Day of Home Guards.

The department is going to spend the welfare funds on the guards’ children for the first time.

The director general of home guards Ashok Dohre informed Free Press that the department had launched the programme to motivate the children and the Guards to take better education.

An detailed programme is prepared to mark the raising day of the HG.

On the day the home minister Bala Bachcan will take the salute of the march past. The contingent of 100 students will also participate in parade.

Students scoring 85 and above in the Xth standard will get Rs 5,000 and class XIIth student will get Rs 7,500 as award.

The department will pay fees of students who are studying in the government colleges and pursuing BE, MBBS, BDS courses among others.

Two girls who have qualified for the Bachelor of Dental Surgeon, will be awarded on the occasion.

The students who are studying in the private institutions will get one time annual grant of Rs 10,000.

The parents and students are called to attend the programme and they will be given financial assistance for the participation.

Further the department is planning to established one central library in Jabalpur. The department is going to purchase the school books and books for the competitive exams like NEET, JEE, SSC, PSC and others for the students.

The district units will issue the books according to local demand and after completing the exam they will be returned to the library.

Home guard only gets Rs 21,000 a month: A home guard finds it hard to feed his family, as they get only Rs 21,000 a month. They perform hard duties but their families suffer due to lack of resources. Their wards are not able to get good education due to paucity of resources.