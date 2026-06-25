Only 5,000 Teachers Apply For Voluntary Transfers Amid Portal Glitches | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The online portal for the School Education Department's Voluntary Transfer Policy-2026 has closed, leaving thousands of teachers across Madhya Pradesh unable to apply for transfers.

According to sources, only about 5,000 teachers applied for voluntary transfers this year, largely due to technical glitches and portal-related issues. Last year, more than 11,000 teachers were transferred under the policy.

Teachers alleged that many eligible applicants could not submit their applications because of restrictive rules, technical errors and impractical conditions on the portal, triggering widespread dissatisfaction.

The School Education Department had fixed June 24 as the last date for submitting transfer applications. After midnight, the option to apply for voluntary transfers disappeared from the portal.

Following the closure, teachers claimed that service-related information of many applicants was displayed incorrectly.

Several eligible teachers were reportedly shown as ineligible, while details of vacant posts were not displayed clearly or transparently.

Teachers said they repeatedly brought these issues to the notice of the government and the department and also emailed details seeking timely corrections and resolution of technical problems.

Officials of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) said that with the voluntary transfer window now closed, the approved list will be uploaded between June 28 and June 30.

They added that any transfer in special cases will now require the Chief Minister's approval.

Teacher flags discrepancy

Priyanka Asati, a government school teacher in Katni seeking a transfer to Dindori, said the Excel sheet uploaded by the department showed vacancies in several schools.

However, when she selected those schools on the portal, it displayed that they already had surplus teachers.

Voluntary transfer schedule

Data processing and administrative approval: June 24 26

Transfer orders: June 28 30

Relieving and joining: June 30 July 6

Online objections/representations: July 1 7

Disposal of representations: Till July 15