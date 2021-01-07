On January 23, Congress workers will lay siege on Raj Bhavan in Bhopal

Bhopal: The Congress has planned to launch an agitation in the state from January 7 onwards. On January 23, the Congress and farmers would organise a gherao of Raj Bhavan, said former chief minister Kamal Nath while addressing the media here on Thursday.

The farmers of the state are innocent and they will be the worst victim of three agriculture laws. The Congress will organise a farmers’ conference to give them information, he said.

From January 7-15, the block and district units will organise day dharnas, demonstrations and public meetings.

On January 15, farmers will stage a 2-hour ‘road jam’ agitation from 12 noon to 2 pm across the state. The demonstration will start after the blowing of horns and shankh and will end with the same. In Morena, Nath will hold a Kisan Mahapanchayat.

On January 23, farmers are going to lay a siege on Raj Bhavan. The Congress leaders raised the issue against the Centre and claimed that they were promoting privatisation in place of socialism.

Nath added that the other parties of the NDA — the Akali Dal, JDU, RAD and others — were also opposing the agriculture laws, but the Centre was not paying attention to the real problems of farmers. He said that Madhya Pradesh was the highest producer of wheat in the country, but only 20 per cent of the farmers were getting MSP. “In future, when MSP is done away with, the companies will procure the produce at their price and the farmers of Madhya Pradesh will suffer a lot,” said Nath.