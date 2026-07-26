Omkareshwar Tragedy: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Departmental Probe Into Boy's Death In Open Septic Tank | Represenatative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday has directed a departmental inquiry into the death of a three-year-old boy after falling into an open septic tank in the Brahmapuri parking area of Omkareshwar on Friday.

The chief minister directed the Khandwa collector to take stern action in the case and suspend officials found guilty of negligence in duty. Public safety is the top priority of the government, and no negligence will be tolerated, Yadav said.

The district administration has issued a show-cause notice to nodal officer Suresh Chandra Patidar.

Meanwhile, the CM directed the district administration to ensure that filth and sewage do not flow at ghats, emphasising that every possible arrangement is being made.

The ghats and dangerous places should be identified, and adequate barricading, warning signboards, police, and home guards should be deployed, said the chief minister. He also stressed conducting a survey of all sewer chambers and replacing broken lids of septic tanks.

Notably, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out at the Brahmapuri parking site adjacent to the dharamshala premises. All razed materials were stored in one place. Unknown persons removed iron rods and other items, damaging the septic tank lid and leaving it open. The toddler fell into this open septic tank chamber and died on Friday.