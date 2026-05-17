Officials In Dindori Take Steps To Save Fuel | File Pic

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has taken several steps to check consumption of fuel after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeals to the nation for it.

Additional collector JP Yadav reached office on a bicycle, and sub-divisional magistrate Rambabu Devangan preferred an e-scooter to a petrol-run four-wheeler.

The officials urged the people to opt for active transport or public transit.

Collector Anju Pawan Bhadoria issued directives that the officers should use government vehicles only for official work.

According to the order, the officials going to the same direction should do carpooling, and the destination is not far, they should walk, use bicycles, or e-vehicles.

She laid emphasis on holding video conferences, servicing the vehicles regularly, checking tyre pressure, and keeping the engines shut at traffic signals.

According to the order, the officials should use online interaction and e-office system.

She said there should be a campaign to raise awareness among school and college students about how to check fuel consumption.

According to Bhadoriya, checking fuel consumption is a social responsibility, and it can be done with the help of people's cooperation.

Cut in fuel consumption will also help protect the environment, she said.