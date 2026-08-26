Nursing Students Protest At Gwalior Collectorate Over Delayed Exams, Results | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of BSc Nursing and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) students reached Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior Collectorate on Wednesday as their protest over delayed examinations, results and college recognition entered its sixth day.

The students had been holding an indefinite protest at Flag Point near Katora Tal under the banner ‘Nursing Ka Jantar Mantar’.

They marched to the Collectorate after the administration allegedly warned them of an FIR for protesting without permission.

The students demanded permission to continue their peaceful agitation at Flag Point. They also held discussions with SDM Narendra Babu Yadav regarding their demands.

BSc Nursing student falls ill

During the protest, a BSc Nursing student identified as Aarti suddenly fell ill. Doctors present at the Collectorate examined her and called an ambulance after her condition worsened.

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However, when the ambulance was allegedly delayed, NSUI district president Pawan took the student to a hospital in his car.

The incident sparked anger among the protesters, leading to a commotion inside the Collectorate premises. Police from University Police Station later reached the spot.

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Students raise concerns over delayed courses

The protesters said their movement was not limited to examinations and results but was also a fight to protect their right to education and careers.

According to the students, the three-year GNM course has stretched to six years, while the four-year BSc Nursing programme has continued for nearly seven years.

Students from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 BSc Nursing batches, along with the 2021 and 2022 GNM batches, have reportedly been waiting for examinations or results.

They also raised concerns over college recognition, inadequate facilities, alleged irregularities and scholarship-related issues.

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Supreme Court proceedings add to concerns

The students said ongoing Supreme Court proceedings concerning nursing colleges and a CBI investigation had increased uncertainty about their future.

According to them, colleges that do not receive clearance following the CBI inspection may not be permitted to conduct examinations.

Arrangements may instead be made for students of such colleges to appear for their examinations at other institutions.

The protesters said they were worried about what would happen if the colleges where they had studied for several years were found unsuitable.

They are now awaiting further directions from the Supreme Court and the administration’s decision on their request to continue protesting at Flag Point.