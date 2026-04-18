Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026: MP High Court Notice To ESB For Making Biology Mandatory In GNM Recruitment

Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026: High Court Notice To ESB For Making Biology Mandatory In GNM Recruitment | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday issued notices to the State government and the Employees Selection Board (ESB) regarding the Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026.

Petitioners argued that Clause 8(a) of the advertisement mandates the study of physics, chemistry, and biology at the 10+2 level. They asserted that when they enrolled in the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course, no such mandatory requirement for biology existed.

The petition contends that after permitting candidates to pursue the GNM course without biology, imposing the condition abruptly at the time of recruitment is legally untenable. According to the petitioners, no other state mandates biology as a compulsory subject in Class 12 for candidates holding a GNM qualification. They have termed the condition both irrational and discriminatory.

While issuing the notices, the High Court granted the petitioners permission to appear in the recruitment examination.

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Advocate Vishal Baghel, representing the petitioners, said the advertisement for the recruitment of Nursing Officers in government medical colleges has introduced an additional condition. It requires candidates with a GNM qualification to possess a Post Basic BSc Nursing degree a requirement that finds no mention in the original recruitment rules.